ROCK SPRINGS -- The Men’s Senior Golf Association is welcoming new members for the 2020 season. Interested senior golfers of all abilities are invited to join.
Eligible participants must be at least 50 years old or more, have a state handicap card or be willing to establish one through the White Mountain Golf Course and pay yearly membership dues of $20.
Weekly association tournament play, consisting of nine holes, will start May 7 and run through September and, with weather permitting, through October. The weekly entry fee of $2 is paid out to the low gross and low net players for the day. An 18 hole. Association tournament will be hosted on Aug. 20. Banquet and prizes will follow at Rock Springs Young at Heart.
New and previous members interested in participating in the 2020 season may register at 8 a.m. May 7 at the White Mountain Golf Course Pro Shop. Membership dues will be collected. Each person will be assigned a group number and tee time. Tee off will be at 9 a.m. Questions can be directed to Keith Shiflett or Brad Cleve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.