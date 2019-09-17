ROCK SPRINGS – The workers crossed thousands of miles to find opportunities in a new country. They were rewarded with hard jobs that required them to pull coal from the surrounding rock. Their neighbors were nearly as unforgiving, as the foreign workers faced persecution and discrimination, …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.