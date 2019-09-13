ROCK SPRINGS – On one night only, Saturday, Sept. 14, the Mega Monster truck tour returns to the Sweetwater Events Center. The Kamkazie Monster truck will be coming to take on the competition, with the show starting at 7 p.m.
Rock Springs is the last show on our 2019 tour, according to a press release, and each week the competition has gotten stronger.
Ten lucky kids will get to race their Power Wheels in the arena, and winner gets a 3-foot tall trophy. Organizers said this event is becoming one of the crowd favorites of the show.
The local trucks are always a fan favorite when they race against the clock, one again bringing an element of danger and laughter. Those with bad trucks can bring them to the Valvoline Tuff Trucks competition. To enter, bring trucks to the arena Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets for the Mega Monster Truck show are available at megapromotionstour.com and locally at Get N Go/Red Line Oil Convenience stores, NAPA Auto Parts in Rock Springs and Green River, and the Green River and Rock Springs chambers of commerce. Tickets also available at the fairgrounds box office starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. General admission tickets can be found at all of these locations, but the VIP tickets only available at the chambers or online.
This year, VIP tickets are available for those who would like to have the best seats in the grandstands, go to the Destruction Party from 5:30-6:45 p.m., see the monster trucks and meet the drivers for photos and autographs, face paint, balloons, plus a Pepsi and popcorn. The first 100 VIP kids through the gate get a free monster tire from Cowboy Tire.
Check out www.megapromotionstour.com for more information on the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.