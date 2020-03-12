LARAMIE -- Given the current status of COVID-19, the Mountain West Board of Directors suspended all spring sport competitions indefinitely.
“The health and well-being of student-athletes, as well as the campus and general communities, is of utmost priority. Therefore, the board has determined the most prudent course of action is to align with the recommendations of public health care and government officials to help limit the spread of the virus,” a press release stated.
Teams currently on the road competing may complete those events and then return to campus. Those teams that have not yet departed shall suspend travel immediately.
The board said decisions with regard to the continuation of local practice activities in various sports -- such as spring football -- are a matter of institutional discretion depending upon local conditions.
Teams that have qualified for an NCAA Championship event may participate at institutional discretion, subject to the status of those events as determined by the NCAA.
Decisions regarding prospective student-athlete recruitment shall be made at institutional discretion on a case-by-case basis.
The status of sport programs which compete in other conferences shall be determined by the respective institutions and those conferences.
