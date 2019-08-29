GREENVILLE, S.C. — Nathan Stewart, a resident of Pinedale, has been named to the Bob Jones University Bruins men's cross-country team roster for the 2019-2020 academic year. Stewart is a junior majoring in health sciences at BJU.
"We are looking forward to the meet schedule we have for this season," head coach Landon Bright said. "We have some new meets this year that will prepare our teams well for the nationals. Although we want to compete well at all the meets, the last three meets will be our focus for the season as we look to finish well."
Although the Bruins graduated five seniors from last year's team, the program returns several key runners for the 2019 season. With this core group of returners, the Bruins hope to claim their fourth-straight national championship.
"We want to continually improve over the course of the season," coach Bright said. "We want to race fast at the Queens meet and then follow-up with great performances at our home and national meets. The national's course is very slow and challenging, so we have a few of those courses mixed in with some faster courses. We have already been focusing on how we can make big jumps in the last few weeks of the season and this schedule is really set-up for us to do that."
The team starts the 2019 season on Aug. 30 at the Warren Wilson XC Invite in Asheville, North Carolina.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading, according to a press release. BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health sciences, and business. BJU has nearly 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries.
