Nepalese climber Nirmal Purja, second right, and his team, who recently made history by scaling the K2 summit in the winter season, pose for a selfie with local tour operators upon their arrival at airport in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Winter winds on K2 can blow at more than 200 km per hour (125 miles per hour) and temperatures can drop to minus 60 C (minus 76 F), an official of Pakistan's Alpine Club, Karrar Haideri said.