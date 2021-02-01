RENO, Nev. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 17 points and Grant Sherfield scored 15 points with 11 rebounds and Nevada unloaded on UNLV with an 89-60 win on Sunday night.
Sherfield made 1 of 2 foul shots, followed with a 3-pointer with 10:53 before halftime, Nevada (11-7, 6-5 Mountain West Conference) led 26-13 and were up double digits the rest of the game.
The Wolfpack distributed 21 assists on 31-for-55 (56.4%) shooting, including 14 for 24 (58.3%) from 3-point range. Kwame Hymes scored 16 and Zane Meeks 11 off the bench for Nevada.
David Jenkins Jr. and Moses Wood each scored 13 points for UNLV (6-8, 3-4) and Caleb Grill 11.
