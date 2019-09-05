GREEN RIVER -- Chris Nielsen is set to take over the coaching duties of the Green River High School girls soccer team.
The coaching position is conditional on a vote of the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees, according to a press release. Nielsen follows longtime coach Tracy Wyant.
“We are pleased to announce the hiring of Chris Nielsen as our new Green River High School girls’ soccer head coach. Chris is familiar with the girls soccer program and has been a tremendous asset to our school district as a teacher and coach for several years. Coach Nielsen has a positive vision for the girls’ soccer program moving forward and he is extremely excited to start working with the team,” Sweetwater No. 2 activities director Tony Beardsley said.
Nielsen earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from the from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Master’s Degree in Instructional Design from Western Governor’s University.
He has worked as an elementary teacher in Sweetwater No. 2 since 2012 and is currently teaching at Monroe Elementary School.
He served as an assistant coach for the Wolves girls soccer team from 2013 to 2018. He also earned level six diploma/certification from the United Soccer Coaches and was team coach of the Green River Spurs U-19 soccer team.
