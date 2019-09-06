FARSON – It has been a busy summer for the Farson-Eden High School football team and its coaches.
Following a perfect regular-season record of 8-0 in 2018, the Pronghorns ran through the playoffs and eventually went on to claim the program’s first state championship after defeating Burlington 73-38 in last year’s title game in Laramie.
A big part of that success was due to last year’s group of seniors. Of that group, five went on to earn all-state honors — Lain Mitchelson, Clancy Gines, Michael Gribowskas, Cortland Barker and Cody Sloan.
Given that the Pronghorns play in a six-man league, losing six seniors can be a hard pill to swallow.
Trip Applequist, who is entering his eighth season as head coach of the program, is aware of the impact of losing those six seniors, but moving into 2019, he doesn’t seem too bothered.
“We did lose a great group of players, but we have a lot of kids coming up and hope to be competitive,” Applequist said.
To help fill all of those big shoes, Applequist expects his younger guys to slip right in and fill those roles.
“Last year we didn’t have many close games, so a lot of the nonstarters ended up getting a fair amount of game action,” he said.
Next to the younger guys who have already experienced live bullets in a game, Applequist mentioned most of those players are familiar with the program and know what it takes to make a push in the postseason.
Moving forward, the Pronghorns are not only a younger team, but after losing a group of senior studs, FEHS will take the field as a more inexperienced team.
To help lead those young guys, the Pronghorns’ lone senior on the roster, Karson Keeler, will be expected to step up and take on that new leadership role.
“Karson doesn’t have much playing time, but he looked really good at camp this summer,” Applequist said. “We are expecting big things from him.”
Next to Keeler, Applequist is depending on his 11 juniors to take the next step. Only a few incoming juniors saw much field time last year, but Applequist said that group will give the team the numbers it needs going into 2019.
As for incoming freshman making the jump up, FEHS has four new members on the roster. Given that these freshmen have never played a single snap of varsity football, Applequist is confident that all four will develop into strong players.
When asked how the team is going to fare this year, especially after coming off a state championship victory followed by the loss of those six seniors, Applequist wasn’t too worried.
“I don’t think you ever go in with the idea of expecting to win every game,” he said. “I think the goal is to be competitive and at the end of the year, make a run toward that state championship game.”
Applequist, who is entering his eighth season as head coach of the football program, also said the team’s main focus is to learn each week from its mistakes and get better along the way.
“We want to get ourselves into a good position and hopefully make another run at the title game,” he said.
Given that in six-man football, there is always room for players to run; Applequist would like to see a more balanced approach from his offense.
“I thought we ran the ball almost exclusively last season,” he said. “Depending on what the defense gives us each week and the skill level we have at the position, we hope to have a strong year throwing and running the ball.”
Not only was it the team’s offense that was impressive last season, but also the Pronghorn defense. In all eight regular-season games, the Pronghorns outscored its opponents 566 to 152.
The seniors went out on top with a state championship, and the group of studs and their head coach had given an opportunity to take the field together one last time.
This past June, all six Pronghorn seniors represented team Wyoming in the “Battle of the Borders” at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska. Not only did FEHS make up most of the team, but Applequist himself was selected as head coach of Wyoming.
“That was a great opportunity,” Applequist said. “It meant a great deal to represent Wyoming and for those seniors to take the field together as teammates one last time.”
To make the week even more special, one of Farson-Eden’s own stepped off the field that day as a hero. Due to Mitchelson’s last-second 45-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, he connected with Burlington’s Dontae Garza in the end zone, leading Wyoming to a 52-50 victory over Nebraska.
This kept Wyoming’s winning streak over Nebraska alive. Wyoming has won the last two border war games and leads the series over Nebraska 5-3.
Following the come-from-behind victory in Chadron, Applequist, Gines and Mitchelson hit the road to Canada a few weeks later, this time representing the entire nation.
After a team USA defeat to team Candada, Applequist said he has learned many new things as a head coach and plans to use them in the 2019 season.
Farson-Eden opens up the new year on Saturday, Sept. 7, when the Pronghorns host Guernsey-Sunrise at 1 p.m.
