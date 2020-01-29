LARAMIE – Albeit in a roundabout way, the news of NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death hit home in Laramie, Wyoming, despite being more than 1,000 miles from where “The Black Mamba” made a name for himself.
Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash just outside Los Angeles. Bryant played 20 seasons in the NBA, all with the Los Angeles Lakers, and is among the most decorated athletes in all of sports: five NBA championships, two Olympic gold medals, an MVP award and 18 all-star game selections. He retired in 2016 as the NBA’s third all-time leading scorer; he was surpassed in that department Saturday by current Lakers forward LeBron James.
For the better part of two decades, Bryant was Los Angeles’ pulse. Bryant’s highs were legendary: two NBA Finals MVPs, countless game-winning jump shots and the adoration of a city that idolized him. His lows were also among the lowest: in 2003, he was charged with felony assault after being accused of rape in Colorado. The accuser eventually dropped the charges, and a civil case was later settled out of court, per the Los Angeles Times.
As Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke wrote, “Kobe was your childhood hero. He was your adult icon. For 20 years, he was on posters in your bedroom, on the television in your living room, in the lunch talk in your school cafeteria, in the smack talk at your office water cooler, and ultimately riding on a truck down Figueroa Street while you cheered and bragged and bathed in his greatness. You watched him grow up, and this city’s relentless approach to sports grew with him, and soon, even with all of his off-court failings, many people felt they carried a little piece of him.”
News of Bryant’s death sent shockwaves around the world. I was one of millions of kids that grew up in the greater Los Angeles area yelling, “Kobe!” while shooting the remnants of my lunch into the trash can. I felt like I was part of each of the five championships Bryant brought to Los Angeles. I cried on the phone with my mother when I learned of his death.
UW senior guard A.J. Banks was admittedly not the biggest fan of Bryant growing up, though he always respected his play. Banks’ favorite player is Nets guard Kyrie Irving; in recent years, Irving has said that Bryant was his mentor and inspiration. Because of that, Banks said he recently began looking into Bryant: the way he spoke, the way he interviewed, his perspective on life. Banks took notes on things he could learn from Bryant.
Upon hearing of Bryant’s death, Banks’ initial reaction was one of incredulity. After coming to grips with the reality of the news, Banks realized that, in a small way, Bryant’s death impacted him, despite being born after he made his NBA debut.
“There was a time earlier this year where I kind of just started to watch interviews and listen to him speak. And I started to take notes and write stuff down about stuff that he was saying, toward both life and the game of basketball,” Banks said. “Time is a big thing with Kobe and, you know, he's a person who doesn't like to waste time. He talks about how valuable it is, whether it be getting things done, working out, perfecting your craft, or, conversely, how important it is to be around your family and things of that nature. So I think just all the things that you would typically think about in the basketball aspect, you can also correlate directly into life, and I think that's the cool part about him and how he inspired people.”
UW head coach Allen Edwards was somewhat at a loss for words Monday morning when discussing Bryant, frequently shaking his head in disbelief when discussing the star. Edwards didn’t know him personally; he was around him once during an all-star weekend with his roommate at Kentucky, Antoine Walker, an accomplished NBA star in his own right. Bryant and Walker spoke briefly as Edwards stood there, somewhat in awe. Though standing at a relatively modest (by NBA standards) 6-foot-6, Bryant appeared larger than life.
“His presence is unbelievable. And when you hear him speak, it's unbelievable. You can only wish that … anybody would have an ounce of that guy’s brainpower, what he believes in, his work ethic,” Edwards said. “It was very emotional for me. And I'm sure, like I said, it was emotional for my guys.”
Like Banks, redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado’s favorite player growing up was not Bryant; instead, it was James, the four-time MVP, 16-time all-star and three-time NBA champion. But there were attributes of Bryant’s game that Maldonado nonetheless respected and wished to emulate – namely, his work ethic. Bryant’s relentless drive was the stuff of legends: 3 a.m. wake-up calls to work out, with constant training sessions throughout the day until around 11 p.m.
Maldonado and teammates exchanged text messages, coming to grips with the loss of one of the NBA’s all-time greats. They went to practice Sunday afternoon and, as he walked through the tunnel at the Arena-Auditorium, Maldonado said it didn’t feel real. He was “numb.”
Like Bryant did in the latter half of his career, Maldonado wears No. 24. While it isn’t necessarily in homage to Bryant, Maldonado recognizes the impact Kobe had on the game he loves.
“I think growing up, Kobe was a part of almost every basketball player's kind of inspiration and motivation,” Maldonado said. “I appreciate greatness, and so just being able to try to kind of model myself after the good parts. He obviously had one of the hardest work ethics anyone's ever known. So just to try to instill that in myself.”
But perhaps the most important lesson Bryant taught was in his post-playing career. Bryant was the father of four daughters; he reportedly was taking the helicopter to a basketball academy for Gianna. Bryant was well-known for his ferocity on the court; he didn’t make a lot of friends in his two decades playing in the NBA. But in the latter stages of his basketball career and after it, Bryant let it be known that his life was about more than basketball. He was seen frequently at basketball games (NBA, college and WNBA) with Gianna; he was her coach. He won an Academy Award for a short film titled “Dear Basketball.”
Again, in the eloquent words of Plaschke: “On your best days, the days you landed a big account or aced a big test or just survived a battle with traffic, you felt like Kobe. You were Kobe. And in the end, as he retired into a life of movies and books and coaching Gianna’s basketball team, he was us.”
Bryant’s death was a teachable moment for Edwards and the Cowboys, particularly in the middle of what has been a trying season. He met with his team and relayed a message Sunday afternoon: live in the moment, because tomorrow is never guaranteed. Let the right people know that you care about them, because the worst thing that can happen is them not knowing what they meant to you. A losing record in a basketball season is not your legacy.
“He had so much more to give. And now you're older, you're not in your 20s. You're in your 40s now, and you're saying, ‘He's younger than me.’ … That's how precious life is. And I shared that with our guys,” Edwards said. “To see such a person be taken because of what he meant to not just basketball, but to society in general. And then look at it and say, ‘You know what? I have to be better.'
“You have tell the people you love that you love them consistently, because you never know, and you don’t want to leave this Earth with people unsure about that. And sometimes even male to male, you know, that's usually a little difficult, for you tell another man, ‘I love you.’ ... I say that quite a bit now because you just don't know. And it's also good to hear, you know, when someone says they love you back.
“And at the same time, as crazy as it sounds, life goes on, you know? And I say that to our guys, even in other situations, there's times where you have to deal with some things, but the world keeps moving, you have to be able to push through. So, this would be one of those moments.”
Michael Katz is a writer for WyoSports.
