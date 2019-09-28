Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Clear to partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing late. Low near 50F. S winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing late. Low near 50F. S winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.