NFL vice president Troy Vincent speaks to the media during an owners meetings in Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 22, 2019 When the Rooney Rule was adopted by the NFL in 2003, Vincent was in his 12th of 15 seasons as an outstanding defensive back. He was soon to become the president of the NFL Players Association, an impactful position he held for four years. He joined the league office in 2010 as vice president of player engagement, and by 2014 Vincent was in charge of NFL football operations. Vincent, who is Black, had made great strides in the sport.