A Buffalo Bills helmet displays a WWFD (West Webster Fire Department) decal in memory of two fallen firefighters who lost their lives in a shooting and a S.H.E.S. decal in honor of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings. The NFL is planning to allow players to have decals on the back of their helmets bearing names or initials of victims of systemic racism and police violence. The league has been in talks with individual players and their union since June about somehow honoring such victims.