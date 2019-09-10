Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point plays in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round hockey playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, in Tampa, Florida. With NHL training camps set to open this week, roughly a dozen prominent restricted free agents still don’t have contracts, including Point, Toronto’s Mitch Marner, Boston’s Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo and Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen. Those absences could hang over their teams for days, weeks or even months and have raised questions about why it’s taken so long to get them signed.