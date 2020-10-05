Team Red center Quinton Byfield, No. 55, and Team White left winger Alexis Lafreniere, No. 11, pose for photos following hockey's CHL Top Prospects Game in Hamilton, Ontario, on Jan. 16. The New York Rangers might be on the clock in owning the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft on Tuesday, Oct. 6. That, and the prospect of selecting Quebec star forward Alexis Lafreniere, doesn't mean the still-retooling Rangers will be anywhere closer to being a contender, team president John Davidson cautions.