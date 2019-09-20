FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Nike has dropped New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown.
Shoemaker spokesman Josh Benedek told The Associated Press on Friday, "Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete." The move comes after a second woman accused Brown of sexual assault. He was already facing accusations of rape by a former trainer.
Through his attorney, Brown has denied the allegations. He declined to answer questions about the accusations in the Patriots locker room Thursday.
Nike's decision was first reported by the Boston Globe.
The NFL did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Patriots have not commented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.