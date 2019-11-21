Fans watch during the second half of an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Jets, in Landover, Maryland, on Nov. 17. There were more than 20,000 empty seats for the Redskins’ last home game, and when many of them have been filled this season, it’s with fans of the visiting team. It could be even emptier Sunday when the 1-9 Redskins host the 3-6-1 Detroit Lions.