CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — The organization that oversees high school sports in Rhode Island is asking overzealous parents to settle down, because they are driving away qualified game officials.
The executive director of the Rhode Island Interscholastic League tells WJAR-TV that the primary reason the state has a shortage of referees and umpires is because officials don't want to put up with obnoxious parents.
In a letter to parents of high school athletes, Tom Mezzanotte wrote: "Yelling, screaming and berating the officials humiliates your child, annoys those sitting around you" and "embarrasses your child's school."
He says the shortage of officials results in games being rescheduled, postponed or canceled.
Softball umpire Susan Johnson says an angry parent drove toward a colleague's car after a game before swerving away at the last second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.