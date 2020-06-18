TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama and Ohio State have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.
The two powerhouse programs announced the matchups on Thursday.
The first game will take place in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 18, 2027, with the Buckeyes coming to Tuscaloosa the following Sept. 9.
It is the first home-and-home meeting between Ohio State and Alabama. They have played four times, all in neutral site games. Ohio State won the last meeting 42-35 in the 2015 Sugar Bowl en route to the national title.
The Crimson Tide won the other three meetings.
