Oklahoma City Thuder’s Russell Westbrook, No. 0, Kevin Durant, center, and James Harden, No. 13 pose for a photo for NBA photographers during media day in Oklahoma City on Dec. 13, 2011. The Thunder are heading into a major transition. Westbrook was the last remaining player from the team that moved from Seattle to Oklahoma City in 2008. Durant, Harden, Serge Ibaka, Paul George and others are all gone. Now Westbrook will soon be on his way to Houston after an 11-year career with the franchise.