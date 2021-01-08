Luvo Manyonga of South Africa makes an attempt in the men's long jump event on July 20, 2019, at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at London Stadium in London. Olympic long jump silver medalist Luvo Manyonga has been provisionally suspended in a doping case announced Friday, Jan. 8. Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said it sent Manyonga a “notice of charge” in the case it is prosecuting for his suspected breaches of whereabouts rules.