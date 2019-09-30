CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Corrections confirmed that inmate Jason Green has been apprehended Mesquite, Texas. Escaped inmate Robert Simpson remains at large and is potentially still in the Mesquite and greater Dallas/Fort Worth area.
According to a public safety announcement on the Mesquite Police Department’s Facebook page, police responded to a suspicious person call in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 29. Police observed two individuals running from the location on foot. Green was captured but the other individual, who is believed to be Simpson, got away, according to a press release.
Simpson and Green escaped from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle, on Sunday, Sept. 22. It is believed the inmates stole a city truck in Newcastle and drove to Laramie that night. They abandoned the truck at a roofing company in Laramie and may have stolen a black Subaru near that location.
Simpson stands 5 foot, 10 inches, weighs approximately 165 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. The 30-year-old has a scar on the bridge of his nose, on right forearm, and on the left hand. He has a tattoo of a domino and hell cat on his right arm with other tattoos on his chest, abdomen and back. He was last seen with a beard and sometimes has black eye glasses.
Texas authorities have asked that anyone with information about Simpson call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS or contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.
The whereabouts of Shadow, a black lab-mix that Simpson stole from the Wyoming Honor Camp’s Project LOVED canine program, remains unknown.
It’s not certain at this time when Green will be returned to Wyoming and what additional charges he will face. Prior to their escape Green was serving a three- to eight-year sentence for larceny, and Simpson was serving a five- to 15-year sentence for aggravated burglary with a weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.