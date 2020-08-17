File-Participants dance under threatening skies at a gathering to watch the announcement of the 2022 Winter Olympics host city outside the Beijing Olympic Stadium, also known as the Birds Nest, in Beijing on Friday, July 31, 2015. The Olympics are remembered for the stars. That was true in Beijing in 2008, and the stars were Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt. But Beijing is also storied for its signature venues like the “Bird's Nest” stadium, and the “Water Cube” swimming venue. No Olympics before — or since — have impacted a city the way the Olympics did Beijing.