Chief Executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board Wasim Khan poses for a photo after a Nov. 20 interview with The Associated Press, at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. Pakistan is ready to host major cricketing nations like South Africa, New Zealand, England and West Indies in 2021 after seeing only the sport's lesser-lights in the past five years. "We're working hugely in terms of building relationships, nurturing those relationships with (other) cricket boards," Khan told The Associated Press.