JACKSON -- Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race organizers announced the 2020 race schedule and total possible payout of $165,000 in prize money.
The Wyoming Stage Stop enters its 25th year starting Jan. 31, 2020, in Jackson. To kick-off the event, teams race down the snowpacked downtown streets of Jackson as they have every year since the inaugural running in 1996. This year's festivities include prize giveaways, food truck, and laser light show creating the largest and one of the most festive gatherings of the year on Jackson's historic Town Square.
RACE FORMAT AND COURSE
Up to 25 competitors compete in "stage" format racing for day money, overall payout, and the title of stage stop champion. Hosted by eight western Wyoming communities with race courses spanning seven USFS Ranger Districts, the race routes traverse remote terrain encompassing nearly 250 miles of trails within six major mountain ranges.
FILM PROJECT
To highlight the 25 year milestone, the event has contracted with Angelos Media out of Park City, Utah, to produce a documentary film showcasing this unique event, the dedication of the competitors, and the inspirational relationship they share with their dogs.
"This film project gives us the opportunity to present the story of the Stage Stop Race like never before. The sublime backdrop of the western Wyoming wilderness will, no doubt, be visually stunning and provide the viewer with an up-close, in-depth look into what it takes to put on and run in the Stage Stop Race," Race Director Dan Carter said in a press release.
