Then-Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz shouts in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina, in Boone, North Carolina, on Sept. 28, 2019. The debut season for Missouri coach Drinkwitz got much more challenging when the Southeastern Conference adjusted its schedules this summer. Missouri’s original cross-division opponents in its SEC schedule were Arkansas and Mississippi State, which both finished below .500 last season. But when the SEC switched to a format in which each team will play 10 conference games, Missouri discovered it also would be hosting Alabama and visiting defending national champion LSU.