PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pogopalooza, known as the World Championships of Pogo, bounced into Pittsburgh last weekend.
Extreme pogo stick athletes from around the world came to town to show off their huge tricks and flips to compete for world titles in such categories as High Jump and Best Trick.
The events on Saturday and Sunday weren't just for the grown-ups. Pogo-users under the age of 15 could enter a "bounce off" competition and those who bounce the longest get a free pogo stick.
Visitors tried their hand at pogo sticking in a free jump area.
