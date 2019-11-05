LARAMIE – Wyoming men’s basketball coach Allen Edwards expected better of his senior guard.
It’s one thing for a freshman to not mentally show up for an early season game; but for someone like A.J. Banks? That can’t happen.
Banks, who started 18 games last season and averaged 5.2 points per game in his first year in Laramie after two seasons at Pratt Community College, lacked energy in a 62-56 exhibition win against Northwest Nazarene, Edwards said. He didn’t play with his typical defensive intensity. He lacked “maturity.” He wasn’t giving his full effort. Banks just wasn’t all there; he didn’t show the qualities a senior leader needs to display, particularly on a team littered with underclassmen.
Banks scored just 3 points and had a pair of turnovers in 22 minutes.
“He's been in the system for a year now,” Edwards said. “His energy, his effort, the ability to affect the game on both ends, I just didn't think it was there.”
Heading into today’s regular season opener against Idaho State, Banks knows he needs to be better. In the offseason, Banks asked Edwards to hold him more accountable. There were to be no exceptions. Not even a glorified scrimmage.
Banks is embracing his role as a team leader, though the vocal parts of that role haven’t always come naturally to him. The best way he knows how to lead is by example. On a team starved for veteran leadership, Banks’ willingness to accept criticism and take responsibility for his actions will go a long way.
Last Wednesday was not Banks’ finest hour. But he’s owning it. It’s the only way he and the Pokes can continue to grow.
“I kind of had to sit down with the coaches and ask that they demand the best from me,” Banks said. “My biggest step going into my senior year was being more of a leader, and leading by example is something that I've always tried to do. But doing it at the highest level was a little different and with all the younger guys we have, I think it's important for me to kind of be one of the guys they can look up to.”
There are just two seniors on the Cowboys’ roster this season: Banks and guard Jake Hendricks. Leading by example is something Hendricks, who averaged 10.8 points per game last season and scored 23 points against NNU, is also striving for.
“I try to lead by example, and if Coach Edwards asked me to do something, I try to do it so the other guys know how to do it the right way,” Hendricks said. “I've become a lot more vocal in my leading … a lot more vocal and talking to the younger guys and telling them what Coach Edwards expects, just how to do things right.”
The Pokes had their share of bumps and bruises – quite literally – a season ago. With injuries taking their toll on several players, including a back injury to redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado in December that cost him the rest of his season, the Pokes limped to an 8-24 overall record.
In their exhibition matchup against NNU, there were, as expected, signs of progress and things that needed to be worked on. The offense was better than expected and the defensive numbers – NNU shot just 33.3% from the field – looked good on paper, too. Those things showed up on film and, though numbers don’t tell the whole story, Edwards saw his players doing what the coaches asked for.
But immediately after the game, the first thing that stuck out to Edwards was Banks’ play. Edwards admitted that his disappointment with Banks got the best of him; he expected better of the senior, and, in a sense, let out his frustration on the rest of the team.
“I guess ‘encouraged’ (him) is the word. (I told him) to give us more,” Edwards said with a laugh. “I told him even after watching the film, I didn’t think anything changed. … We just need more out of him for this team to be successful.”
If the Pokes are going to make the sort of noise they want to in the Mountain West Conference, they are going to need everything Banks has to offer. That starts today against Idaho State.
Banks knows who he is as a leader – naturally laid back, but becoming more and more vocal with experience, he said – and is learning to push the right buttons with different players. Not everyone takes face-to-face confrontation well, while some need to be poked.
But the one thing Banks can consistently control is his mindset and effort. Following a conversation with Edwards after the exhibition matchup, Banks said that he made sure that the next week’s practices had his maximum effort.
If you’re going to be a leader, you have to set an example for others to follow.
“You don't want to let your team down, and then you don't want to let your coach down, obviously,” Banks said. “Not necessarily a big difference, but you know, just making sure that all of those little things are there, being engaged … Just making sure that it doesn't happen again.”
Michael Katz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached by email at mkatz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MichaelLKatz.
