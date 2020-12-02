U.S. coach Gregg Popovich talks to players before a Group E match against the Czech Republic in the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Shanghai on Sept. 1, 2019. Popovich, coach of the San Antonio Spurs, knows that the NBA schedule and how it comes very close to the start of the rescheduled Tokyo Games will be a challenge for USA Basketball to navigate next year when choosing the 12 players who will try to win a fourth consecutive men’s Olympic gold medal. Popovich will be head coach of the Olympic team for the first time.