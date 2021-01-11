FRIDAY
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Big Horn 56, Shoshoni 54
Billings Central, Montana 55, Sheridan 49
Cheyenne Central 63, Evanston 25
Cheyenne East 79, Green River 68
Cheyenne South 59, Rock Springs 48
Encampment 70, Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow 18
Hulett 60, Rock River 42
Kaycee 43, Glenrock 21
Kaycee 54, Pine Bluffs 50
Laramie 62, Casper Kelly Walsh 61, OT
Laurel, Mont. 67, Buffalo 41
Lingle-Fort Laramie 48, Crawford, Nebraska 16
Rocky Mountain 47, Lovell 45
Sundance 65, Pine Bluffs 46
Worland Winter Classic
Lyman 65, Big Piney 49
Wheatland 78, Kemmerer 46
Worland 76, Mountain View 54
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Billings Central, Mont. 50, Sheridan 27
Casper Kelly Walsh 56, Laramie 55
Cheyenne Central 40, Evanston 29
Cheyenne East 56, Green River 36
Cheyenne South 45, Rock Springs 42
Crawford, Neb. 46, Lingle-Fort Laramie 27
HEM 38, Encampment 29
Lander 52, Rawlins 38
Laurel, Mont. 62, Buffalo 42
Pine Bluffs 39, Sundance 34
Pine Bluffs 62, Kaycee 57
Rocky Mountain 58, Lovell 37
Shoshoni 58, Big Horn 15
Sundance 50, Glenrock 17
Torrington 35, Newcastle 31
Upton 43, Tongue River 31
Pinedale Winter Classic
Mountain View 42, Wheatland 36
Pinedale 52, Worland 43
SATURDAY
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Billings Central, Montana 71, Buffalo 63
Burns 51, Pine Bluffs 45
Casper Kelly Walsh 57, Cheyenne South 41
Casper Natrona 56, Cheyenne South 55
Cheyenne Central 54, Evanston 46
Cheyenne Central 80, Green River 40
Cody 55, Lovell 41
Dubois 70, HEM 38
Farson-Eden 54, Meeteetse 33
Hulett 66, Midwest 26
Laramie 43, Rock Springs 39
Lingle-Fort Laramie 65, Guernsey-Sunrise 40
Lusk 69, Rock River 24
Riverton 61, Douglas 30
Rocky Mountain 55, Powell 30
Saratoga 73, Shoshoni 45
Sheridan 55, Laurel, Mont. 32
Southeast 59, Big Horn 56
Tongue River 64, Riverside 23
Wind River 68, Greybull 45
Wright 62, Arvada-Clearmont 37
Worland Winter Classic
Big Piney 75, Pinedale 28
Mountain View 53, Wheatland 40
Worland 101, Lyman 77
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Billings Central, Mont. 52, Buffalo 33
Burns 53, Pine Bluffs 36
Casper Natrona 62, Cheyenne South 32
Cheyenne Central 65, Evanston 33
Cheyenne South 56, Casper Kelly Walsh 49
Cody 50, Lovell 22
Douglas 69, Riverton 22
Farson-Eden 40, Meeteetse 33
Green River 43, Cheyenne Central 41, OT
HEM 44, Dubois 17
Hulett 56, Midwest 31
Kaycee 44, Wright 22
Laramie 51, Rock Springs 40
Laurel, Mont. 54, Sheridan 45
Lingle-Fort Laramie 55, Guernsey-Sunrise 15
Lusk 45, Rock River 29
Rocky Mountain 45, Powell 40
Saratoga 50, Shoshoni 44
Southeast 46, Big Horn 15
Tongue River 58, Riverside 47
Wright 38, Arvada-Clearmont 37
Pinedale Winter Classic
Big Piney 43, Kemmerer 40
Lyman 58, Worland 51
Wheatland 48, Pinedale 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
