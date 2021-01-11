FRIDAY

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Big Horn 56, Shoshoni 54

Billings Central, Montana 55, Sheridan 49

Cheyenne Central 63, Evanston 25

Cheyenne East 79, Green River 68

Cheyenne South 59, Rock Springs 48

Encampment 70, Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow 18

Hulett 60, Rock River 42

Kaycee 43, Glenrock 21

Kaycee 54, Pine Bluffs 50

Laramie 62, Casper Kelly Walsh 61, OT

Laurel, Mont. 67, Buffalo 41

Lingle-Fort Laramie 48, Crawford, Nebraska 16

Rocky Mountain 47, Lovell 45

Sundance 65, Pine Bluffs 46

Worland Winter Classic

Lyman 65, Big Piney 49

Wheatland 78, Kemmerer 46

Worland 76, Mountain View 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Billings Central, Mont. 50, Sheridan 27

Casper Kelly Walsh 56, Laramie 55

Cheyenne Central 40, Evanston 29

Cheyenne East 56, Green River 36

Cheyenne South 45, Rock Springs 42

Crawford, Neb. 46, Lingle-Fort Laramie 27

HEM 38, Encampment 29

Lander 52, Rawlins 38

Laurel, Mont. 62, Buffalo 42

Pine Bluffs 39, Sundance 34

Pine Bluffs 62, Kaycee 57

Rocky Mountain 58, Lovell 37

Shoshoni 58, Big Horn 15

Sundance 50, Glenrock 17

Torrington 35, Newcastle 31

Upton 43, Tongue River 31

Pinedale Winter Classic

Mountain View 42, Wheatland 36

Pinedale 52, Worland 43

SATURDAY

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Billings Central, Montana 71, Buffalo 63

Burns 51, Pine Bluffs 45

Casper Kelly Walsh 57, Cheyenne South 41

Casper Natrona 56, Cheyenne South 55

Cheyenne Central 54, Evanston 46

Cheyenne Central 80, Green River 40

Cody 55, Lovell 41

Dubois 70, HEM 38

Farson-Eden 54, Meeteetse 33

Hulett 66, Midwest 26

Laramie 43, Rock Springs 39

Lingle-Fort Laramie 65, Guernsey-Sunrise 40

Lusk 69, Rock River 24

Riverton 61, Douglas 30

Rocky Mountain 55, Powell 30

Saratoga 73, Shoshoni 45

Sheridan 55, Laurel, Mont. 32

Southeast 59, Big Horn 56

Tongue River 64, Riverside 23

Wind River 68, Greybull 45

Wright 62, Arvada-Clearmont 37

Worland Winter Classic

Big Piney 75, Pinedale 28

Mountain View 53, Wheatland 40

Worland 101, Lyman 77

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Billings Central, Mont. 52, Buffalo 33

Burns 53, Pine Bluffs 36

Casper Natrona 62, Cheyenne South 32

Cheyenne Central 65, Evanston 33

Cheyenne South 56, Casper Kelly Walsh 49

Cody 50, Lovell 22

Douglas 69, Riverton 22

Farson-Eden 40, Meeteetse 33

Green River 43, Cheyenne Central 41, OT

HEM 44, Dubois 17

Hulett 56, Midwest 31

Kaycee 44, Wright 22

Laramie 51, Rock Springs 40

Laurel, Mont. 54, Sheridan 45

Lingle-Fort Laramie 55, Guernsey-Sunrise 15

Lusk 45, Rock River 29

Rocky Mountain 45, Powell 40

Saratoga 50, Shoshoni 44

Southeast 46, Big Horn 15

Tongue River 58, Riverside 47

Wright 38, Arvada-Clearmont 37

Pinedale Winter Classic

Big Piney 43, Kemmerer 40

Lyman 58, Worland 51

Wheatland 48, Pinedale 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.