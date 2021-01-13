TUESDAY
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Big Piney 58, Kemmerer 52
Lander 52, Riverton 42
Rocky Mountain 75, Burlington 41
Thermopolis 54, Greybull 53
Worland 73, Cody 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Anaconda 64, Florence 37
Culbertson 49, Bainville 30
Gardiner 56, West Yellowstone 31
Glendive 41, Wolf Point 37
Great Falls 49, Great Falls Russell 38
Great Falls Central 73, Rocky Boy 50
Helena 49, Missoula Sentinel 42
Helena Capital 47, Missoula Big Sky 14
Manhattan Christian 73, White Sulphur Springs 20
Phillipsburg 73, Clark Fork 35
Roundup 45, Huntley Project 26
Roy-Winifred 52, Hays-Lodgepole 24
Scobey 48, Lustre Christian 33
St. Ignatius 58, Arlee 12
Wibaux 49, Plevna 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com.
