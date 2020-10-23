Friday

Big Piney 41, Kemmerer 7

Casper Kelly Walsh 23, Campbell County 14

Casper Natrona 62, Cheyenne South 16

Cheyenne Central 48, Laramie 32

Cheyenne East 44, Rock Springs 26

Cody 48, Jackson Hole 6

Douglas 49, Worland 7

Hulett def. Normative Services, forfeit

Kaycee 66, Hanna-Elk Mountain 0

Lander 38, Buffalo 14

Lingle-Fort Laramie 40, Greybull 34, 2OT

Lovell 35, Cokeville 15

Lusk 48, Saratoga 22

Lyman 21, Mountain View 15

Pine Bluffs 50, Moorcroft 20

Powell 50, Evanston 0

Riverton 20, Rawlins 0

Sheridan 35, Thunder Basin 0

Shoshoni 46, Riverside 0

Southeast 49, Wright 6

Star Valley 25, Green River 3

Thermopolis 54, Pinedale 0

Tongue River 21, Glenrock 8

Upton-Sundance 35, Big Horn 0

Wheatland 54, Newcastle 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Burns vs. Torrington, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

