Friday
Big Horn 17, Torrington 7
Burlington 44, Dubois 12
Cheyenne Central 19, Campbell County 6
Cheyenne East 55, Cheyenne South 8
Cody 61, Evanston 14
Cokeville 31, Thermopolis 6
Douglas 20, Lander 13
Farson-Eden 47, Kaycee 13
Glenrock 34, Newcastle 7
Jackson Hole 63, Green River 17
Lovell 29, Big Piney 8
Lusk 48, Wright 7
Lyman 41, Kemmerer 0
Mountain View 42, Pinedale 6
Powell 28, Star Valley 6
Riverside 14, Wind River 6
Riverton 13, Buffalo 6
Rock Springs 36, Laramie 15
Saratoga 66, Lingle-Fort Laramie 43
Southeast 70, Moorcroft 22
Thunder Basin 35, Casper Kelly Walsh 13
Upton-Sundance 26, Tongue River 7
Wheatland 53, Burns 0
Worland 42, Rawlins 6
Saturday
Hanna-Elk Mountain 74, Midwest 14
Hulett 65, Guernsey-Sunrise 31
Little Snake River 59, Ten Sleep 6
Meeteetse 68, Encampment 52
Shoshoni 40, Pine Bluffs 13
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com.
