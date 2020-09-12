Friday
Big Piney 14, Thermopolis 12
Burns 16, Tongue River 7
Casper Kelly Walsh 24, Rock Springs 20
Casper Natrona 48, Laramie 21
Cheyenne Central 20, Sheridan 17
Cheyenne East 42, Campbell County 7
Cody 42, Worland 6
Douglas 47, Belle Fourche, S.D. 21
Farson-Eden 31, Burlington 24
Green River 8, Buffalo 6
Lyman 16, Cokeville 0
Mountain View 12, Lovell 9
Pinedale 34, Kemmerer 24
Pocatello, Idaho 30, Jackson Hole 14
Powell 31, Lander 0
Riverton 42, Evanston 14
Rocky Mountain 22, Shoshoni 20
Southeast 57, Lingle-Fort Laramie 0
Sugar-Salem, Idaho 27, Star Valley 13
Thunder Basin 64, Cheyenne South 7
Torrington 39, Glenrock 0
Upton-Sundance 41, Newcastle 0
Wheatland 30, Big Horn 20
Wind River 14, Greybull 13
Wright 37, Riverside 6
Saturday
Moorcroft 22, Saratoga 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com.
