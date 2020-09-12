Friday

Big Piney 14, Thermopolis 12

Burns 16, Tongue River 7

Casper Kelly Walsh 24, Rock Springs 20

Casper Natrona 48, Laramie 21

Cheyenne Central 20, Sheridan 17

Cheyenne East 42, Campbell County 7

Cody 42, Worland 6

Douglas 47, Belle Fourche, S.D. 21

Farson-Eden 31, Burlington 24

Green River 8, Buffalo 6

Lyman 16, Cokeville 0

Mountain View 12, Lovell 9

Pinedale 34, Kemmerer 24

Pocatello, Idaho 30, Jackson Hole 14

Powell 31, Lander 0

Riverton 42, Evanston 14

Rocky Mountain 22, Shoshoni 20

Southeast 57, Lingle-Fort Laramie 0

Sugar-Salem, Idaho 27, Star Valley 13

Thunder Basin 64, Cheyenne South 7

Torrington 39, Glenrock 0

Upton-Sundance 41, Newcastle 0

Wheatland 30, Big Horn 20

Wind River 14, Greybull 13

Wright 37, Riverside 6

Saturday

Moorcroft 22, Saratoga 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.