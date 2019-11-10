STATE PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Class 4A

Sheridan 62, Cheyenne Central 35

Thunder Basin 27, Cheyenne East 21

Class 3A

Powell 20, Cody 13

Star Valley 42, Jackson Hole 21

Class 2A

Buffalo 45, Thermopolis 22

Mountain View 56, Burns 12

Class 1A 11-man football

Big Horn 48, Southeast 7

Cokeville 16, Upton-Sundance 7

Class 1A six-man football

Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow 92, Lingle-Fort Laramie 58

SATURDAY

Semifinals

Class 1A six-man football

Little Snake River 61, Hulett 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com.

