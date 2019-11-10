STATE PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY
Semifinals
Class 4A
Sheridan 62, Cheyenne Central 35
Thunder Basin 27, Cheyenne East 21
Class 3A
Powell 20, Cody 13
Star Valley 42, Jackson Hole 21
Class 2A
Buffalo 45, Thermopolis 22
Mountain View 56, Burns 12
Class 1A 11-man football
Big Horn 48, Southeast 7
Cokeville 16, Upton-Sundance 7
Class 1A six-man football
Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow 92, Lingle-Fort Laramie 58
SATURDAY
Semifinals
Class 1A six-man football
Little Snake River 61, Hulett 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com.
