SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Albert Pujols tied Alex Rodriguez for second place on the career RBI list with a single in the sixth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.
Pujols' hit off Andrew Suárez drove in Anthony Rendon as part of the Angels' two-run inning. It's the 2,086th RBI of Pujols career.
Former home run king Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297.
Pujols remains one home run shy of 660 for his career, which would tie him with Willie Mays for fifth.
