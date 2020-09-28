MLS Real Salt Lake Minnesota United Soccer

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Andrew Putna make a save while Minnesota United midfielder Marlon Hairston, No. 94, and Real Salt Lake defender Marco Silva collide on Sunday, Sept. 27.

 Star Tribune via AP Photo/Jeff Wheeler

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Andrew Putna made seven saves for Real Salt Lake in a scoreless draw with Minnesota United on Sunday night.

Putna denied a pair of on-point shot attempts by Emmanuel Reynoso early in the second half. Real Salt Lake was shut out for the sixth time this season, four of them draws.

Minnesota (5-5-4) maintained a point advantage over Real Salt Lake (4-4-6) in the Western Conference standings.

