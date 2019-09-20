Coats and Cans for Kids results
5K Women
1. Bridget Kramer 34:54.77
2. Shanea Mitchell 37:40.52
3. Sarah Johnson 43:56.78
5K Men
1. Beau Burdette 26:37.58
2. Bryon Burdette 26:42.26
3. Jackson Aanerud 30:25.31
10K
1. Sam Ferrera 46:00
2. Josh Pawleska 56:02.8
3. Amanda Margrave 57:02.33
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.