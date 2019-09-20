Coats and Cans
People raced in the second Coats and Cans for Kids charity run on Sept. 14 along the base of White Mountain. Race fees, food and clothing donations went to the Stagecoach Elementary School backpack program and/or the Knights of Columbus, a charitable nonprofit organization.

Coats and Cans for Kids results

5K Women

1. Bridget Kramer 34:54.77

2. Shanea Mitchell 37:40.52

3. Sarah Johnson 43:56.78

5K Men

1. Beau Burdette 26:37.58

2. Bryon Burdette 26:42.26

3. Jackson Aanerud 30:25.31

10K

1. Sam Ferrera 46:00

2. Josh Pawleska 56:02.8

3. Amanda Margrave 57:02.33

