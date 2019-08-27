People pose with a former Yugoslav army T-55 battle tank seen in front of northern grandstand of Rajko Mitic stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, placed as a gesture of support for the Red Star team. The decommissioned Yugoslav army tank once used during the bloody breakup of former Yugoslavia in 1990s, has been parked in front of the Red Star stadium before Tuesday's Champions League qualifier against Swiss champion Young Boys.