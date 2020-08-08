Then-Buffalo Bills head coach Chan Gailey shakes hands with Miami Dolphins coach Tony Sparano after an NFL football game on Sept. 12, 2010. Enjoying a life filled with golf and grandkids, Gailey was three years into a pretty typical retirement when it took a twist. Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores called and offered Gailey a job as offensive coordinator. “I was taken aback a little bit,” Gailey said Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, looking back on that transformative phone conversation seven months ago.