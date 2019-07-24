Rockies Nationals Baseball
Buy Now

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray throws to the Washington Nationals in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Washington. 

 AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colorado Rockies pitcher Jon Gray has been pulled from a game after four innings with a left calf injury.

The right-hander started the opener of a doubleheader Wednesday against the Washington Nationals. He walked five and allowed a run before leaving to be evaluated.

Gray allowed a bases-loaded walk to Gerardo Parra in the fourth. He also allowed two hits and struck out four in his shortest start of the season. He threw 76 pitches.

Gray is 9-7 with a 4.05 ERA in 22 games (21 starts).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.