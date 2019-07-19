7-20-19 Donny proffit.JPG
ROCK SPRINGS -- Kemmerrer High School's Donny Proffit bares down in the middle of a great ride Thursday night at the National High School Finals Rodeo. Proffit's ride of 62 points pushed him into 11th in the overall standings in the bareback going into Friday night and gives him a great shot of qualifying for the short go Saturday night.

 Rocket-Miner Photo/Miles Englehart

