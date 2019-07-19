Light Rifle Short-Go Final Results
1. (NM) Roberto Galaz, Los Nunas, NM 329
2. (TX) Kate McNeill, Pleasanton, TX 321
3. (WY) Colter Nunn, Laramie, WY 318
3. (UT) Melroy Vigoren, La Verkin, UT 318
5. (NW) Avery Ledesma, Las Crucos, NM 313
6. (CA) Tanner Pachie, Middleton, CA 307
7. (ID) Payt Goodey, Clarkston, ID 303
7. (NC) Kenley Wells, Elkin, NC 303
9. (UT) Kagen Rhodes, Price, UT 302
10. (UT) Maddie Gillett, Oakley, UT 300
11. (NM) Gage Bruhn, Logan, NM 297
12. (UT) Curry Wilkins, Jensen, UT 296
13. (WI) Krista Cook, Camp Douglas, WI 294
14. (TX) Sydni Cain, Jasper, TX 290
15. (NW) Jack Cameron, Santa Fe, NW 288
16. (WI) Natalie Nordmann, Vivla, WI 281
17. (KY) Abigail Gay, Stamping Ground, KY 274
18. (TX) Jordan Driver, Garden City, TX 270
18. (NV) Joy Hatch, Boulder City, NV 270
20. (IN) Corrin Reboulet, Rushville, IN 259
Light Rifle Long-Go Results
(WY) Stratton Kohr, Gillette, WY 285
(WY) Tipton Wilson, Jackson, WY 275
(WY) Peityn Manor, Gillette, WY 240
Trap shooting results
1. (UT) Dalton Van, Roosevelt, UT 99
2. (UT) Kagen Rhodes, Price, UT 99
3. (TX) Brady Hooks, Huntsville, TX 98
4. (IA) Mackenzie Magnan, Peterson, IA 98
5. (UT) Qade Adams, Enoch, UT 98
6. (HI) Brayden Okubo, Kailua Kona, HI 97
7. (IA) Dalton Weeks, Milo, IA 96
8. (ID) Payt Goodey, Clarkston, ID 96
9. (NM) Gage Bruhn, Logan, NM 95
10. (ID) Ryn Severe, Oakley, ID 95
11. (UT) Colt Ekker, Richfield, UT 94
12. (IA) Austin Davis, Moorhead, IA 94
13. (NV) Colton Harris, McGill, NV 94
14. (KS) Reid Barnett, Kansas 93
15. (WY) Kolton Miller, Gillette, WY 93
16. (AZ) Gage Byers, Casa Grande, AZ 92
17. (KS) Kate Moffitt, Dodge City, KS 92
18. (AR) Clayton Walters, Mount Vernon, AR 92
19. (WA) Samuel Mundell, Kingston, WA 91
20. (ND) Trevor Hayes, Epping, ND 90
27. (WY) Colter Ellis, Cody,Wy 65
37. (WY) Carsten Hughes, Manilla, UT 41
41. (WY) Hunter Bartholomew, Thermopolis, WY 34
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.