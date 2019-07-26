CHEYENNE – The summer portion of the professional rodeo schedule doesn't provide competitors with much down time.
Early July is known as Cowboy Christmas because there are so many rodeos with lucrative purses. The high-dollar rodeos overlap each other on the calendar well into August, which means a lot of time on the road or in the air.
Cowboys relish every precious minute of down time they get.
"Rodeo, if you really want it to, can be extremely busy," said saddle bronc rider Jacobs Crawley of Stephenville, Texas. "You can run around 100 mph, and you can almost burn yourself out after you've done it for a decade, which is how long we've done it.
"We take time to enjoy ourselves. We're going to relax, eat a good dinner, pass the time and play some music and have some fun."
Crawley and his brother, Sterling Crawley, also carry fishing poles and fly rods in their van, and spend as much time near the water as they can. Neither of the Crawleys consider themselves serious anglers, but Sterling Crawley is into it as he can be, Jacobs Crawley said.
"I'm more of a leisure fisher," the 2015 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champion said. "I don't set high standards. I've never seen Sterling catch a fish either, but he is all about it.
"He is the guy that, when you see him, he's all rigged out with new fly rods. He has all of his gear, all of his flies, and he's waded out there in the water. He claims that he has caught fish before, but I have never been there to witness it."
The Crawleys have yet to throw a line in the water when they've had down time at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Fishing is a way for them to get fresh air, unwind and have fun with their friends, Sterling said.
"Our old hauling partner bet me one time that if I caught a fish he would shave his head, and I'd shave my head if I didn't catch a single fish," the 28-year-old said. "His wife called the bet off just in case I got lucky."
Fishing also can help treat injuries, he added.
"You get banged up (competing)," Sterling said. "Your knees are swelling, your ankles swell up, and the water's cold, and it's borderline therapeutic. You go stand out in the river until you go numb and fish, and it's something to distract you."
Golf is that distraction for five-time PRCA bull riding champion Sage Kimzey.
The 24-year-old from Strong City, Oklahoma, was relatively indifferent about the sport until he spent some time in Texas visiting his girlfriend, Alexis Bloomer. Bloomer's father, Randy, invited Kimzey out to the course during a lazy day. Kimzey was hooked from that point.
Kimzey's best 18-hole score is 78. He totes his own set of clubs in the RV he travels in with his younger brother, Trey Kimzey, and Tyler Bingham.
"I hate playing with rental clubs," Sage Kimzey said.
The trio squeezes in 18-hole rounds as time allows. Sage Kimzey is the most serious golfer in his traveling group.
"I'm semi-serious about it," Kimzey said with a smile. "It's a fun pastime, but I'm not too serious about it. I'm not great, but I'm not horrible.
"My little brother and Tyler don't like golf as much as I do, but they're still good sports about it and go play with me."
Golf is an escape for Sage Kimzey, who is currently sitting atop the PRCA standings.
"I get to see beautiful parts of the country, and there's nothing worse to me than being in a beautiful place and being cooped up in a rig all day," he said. "We can go early in the morning, get done by 1 or 2 in the afternoon, take a nap and then head to the rodeo.
"That's a great day for me."
WyoSports staff writer Tyler Poslosky contributed to this report. Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.