ROCK SPRINGS — Gillette’s Shay Hough whips around the final pole and speeds toward the other end of the arena Tuesday morning at the National High School Finals Rodeo. Hough’s run of 20.448 seconds was good enough to put her into second place in the first go round as of Tuesday afternoon.

 Rocket-Miner Photo/Miles Englehart

