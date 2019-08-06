WHEATLAND — The Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming conducted the 2019 Ranch Rodeo on July 27 in Wheatland.
Organizers said there was a large turn out to hear 11-year-old Addie Harvey sing the national anthem and watch the exciting action.
Wesley Rosengreen won the bronc riding, out of 15 competitors. The top bucking horse came from Larry Lampert.
The kid’s goat tying ribbon pull for younger contestants, ages 5-8, was won by Kash Keller. In the 9-12 group, Ariana Edwards won the event.
With a top score from a combination of mad scramble and trailer loading, the Wyoming Bank and Trust team earned first place. For the mad scramble, team members had to rope a calf and “vaccinate” or mark it with a grease stick, “brand” a yearling steer with paint, and rope a cow to be milked enough that it poured out of the bottle, all done in the fastest time.
For the trailer loading event, team members had to sort out their designated steer from the herd, rope it, and load it into a trailer in the middle of the arena, along with two horses. Finally, two members of the team had to run to the front of the truck and touch the hood before time was called after the animals were loaded.
ICOW’s next major public events are the national R-CALF meeting in Deadwood, South Dakota, on Aug. 15-16 and ICOW’s annual meeting in November in Casper. Top speakers from around the country will be at both meetings. The annual meeting in Casper will include well known Dr. Angus MacIntosh and Jolene Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.