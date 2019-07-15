ROCK SPRINGS -- Team Alabama takes home the award after winning this year's Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Knowledge Bowl on Monday afternoon at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Celebrants included, from left, Miss Alabama High School Rodeo Emma Watts, National High School Rodeo Association Executive Director James Higginbotham, Ashley Henderson and Ashleigh Coukey. Each member of the team was awarded $1,500 in scholarship money courtesy the PRCA.
