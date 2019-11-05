LAS VEGAS -- A local youth qualified to compete in the Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship in December.
Morgan Watts of Eden will be one of 432 contestants from 31 different states including Hawaii and three provinces in Canada competing Dec. 5-8 at the Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship, which is hosted the first weekend of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Watts is entered in 12 and under goat tying.
"We held 34 qualifiers across the United States and Canada to give our rodeo youth an equal chance to make it to Vegas and the opportunity to win that $10,000 bonus check in the Hot Round," said Sherrylynn Johnson, the event's organizer and a four-time qualifier for the National Finals Rodeo.
Sherrylynn Johnson and her husband Mike Johnson, an ironman of rodeo who has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo 23 times, said the event offers nine different events in goat tying, breakaway roping and tie-down roping, according to a press release.
"We have different age groups, 19 and under, 15 and under, 12 and under and 10 and under," Mike Johnson said. "Each Vegas Tuffest Jr. world champion will take home $10,000-$20,000 in cash, one of the highest stakes payout for youth in rodeo history."
Mike Johnson also noted that the total payout is to exceed $650,000 in cash and awards this year.
"Winners will take home saddles, rope cans, buckles, world champion rings, and plenty of swag from our A-list group of sponsors,” he said.
The event is free to attend, starting each morning at 7:45 a.m. at Horseman's Park located at 5800 E. Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. It will also be live webcasted with the link posted at www.Johnsonsportline.com.
