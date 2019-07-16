Rodeo results as of Tuesday afternoon
Barrel Racing Go-1
1. (SD) Shaw Nelson, Hartford, S.D., 17.232
2. (UT) Macee McAllister, St. George, Utah, 17.474
3. (SK) Brooke Lang, Cadillac, Saskatchewan, Can., 17.499
4. (CA) Payton Schoeppach, Lincoln, Calif., 17.504
5. (BC) Taya Hamming, Falkland, British Columbia, Can., 17.551
6. (ID) Lindsey Peterson, Ogden, Utah, 17.559
7. (TX) Savannah Jensen, Huntsville, Texas, 17.624
8. (FL) Lacey Nail, Okeechobee, Fla., 17.633
9. (CO) Kinlie Brennise, Craig, Colo., 17.663
10. (TX) Bradi Good, Abilene, Texas, 17.805
12. (WY) Taylor Nichols, Boulder, Wyo., 17.832
14. (WY) Ellie Bard, Sheridan, Wyo., 17.851
108. (WY) Shay Hough, Gillette, Wyo., 22.976
Bareback Riding Go-1
1. (KS) Ty Pope, Garnett, Kan., 77
2. (MT) Brice Patterson, Bozeman, Mont., 76
3. (AZ) JC Mortensen, Paulden, Ariz., 75
4. (TX) Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 72
5. (UT) Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah, 71
6. (WY) Donny Proffit, Diamondville, Wyo., 65
6. (OR) Mason Stuller, Veneta, Ore., 65
8. (AR) Kaden Vaughn, Vilonia, Ark., 64
9. (CA) Jacek Frost, Grenada, Calif., 63
10. (KS) Colt Eck, Redfield, Kan., 62
Boys Cutting Go-1
1. (TX) Carson Ray, Groveton, Texas, 150
2. (TX) Clay Dukes, Weatherford, Texas, 146
2. (CO) Regan Wheatley, Calhan, Colo., 146
4. (WA) Tice Hiner, Walla Walla, Wash., 145
5. (AZ) Cashton Weidenbener, Queen Creek, Ariz., 144
6. (UT) Dawson Zaharias, Bluffdale, Utah, 143.5
7. (TX) Brendan Bennett, Notrees, Texas, 143
7. (NM) Clate Harwell, Artesia, N.M., 143
9. (CA) Justin Schuette, Lincoln, Calif., 142.5
9. (WY) Wes Bray, Casper, Wyo., 142.5
9. (IA) Henry Dean, Glenwood, Iowa, 142.5
21. (SD) Cain Birkeland, Aladdin, Wyo., 137
25. (WY) Joseph Hayden, Gilllete, Wyo., 136
37. (WY) Hunter Hayden, Gillette, Wyo., 126
Breakaway Roping Go-1
1. (FL) Britta Strain, Davie, Fla., 2.13
2. (IA) Hattie Renfrow, Pleasantville, Iowa, 2.24
3. (LA) Morgan Sparks, Marthaville, La., 2.26
4. (UT) Dallie Bastian, Neola, Utah, 2.51
5. (LA) Josey Murphy, Keachi, La., 2.61
6. (TX) Jordi Edens, Gatesville, Texas, 2.62
7. (KS) Caxton Martin, Alma, Kan., 2.65
8. (ON) Tayler Dunk, Campbellford, Ontario, Canada, 2.92
8. (MS) Logan Wilson, Louin, Miss., 2.92
8. (ND) Brooklyn Berg, Mandan, N.D., 2.92
11. (WV) Makayla Osborne, Fayetteville, W.V., 2.98
Bull Riding Go-1
1. (NM) Clay Garley, Los Lunas, N.M., 80
2. (OK) Lukasey Morris, Atoka, Okla., 78
2. (SC) Kade Stokes, Landrum, S.C., 78
4. (AZ) Jake Dunham, Tucson, Ariz., 77
5. (AB) Quade Hughson, Foremost, Alberta, Canada, 76
5. (OK) Caden Bunch, Tahlequah, Okla., 76
7. (ID) Miles Johnson, Hamer, Idaho, 71
8. (WI) Nathan Pelke, Mondovi, Wis., 70
9. (OK) Jesse Hopper, Mangum, Okla., 69
10. (WY) Dalton McCaslin, Grover, Wyo., 63
Tie-Down Roping Go-1
1. (TX) Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 8.65
2. (TX) Trevor Hale, Perryton, Texas, 9.15
3. (UT) Braydin Evans, Erda, Utah, 9.3
4. (FL) Sam Morgan, Southwest Ranches, Fla., 9.34
5. (UT) Brit Haskell, Payson, Utah, 9.47
6. (CO) Jace Logan, Yampa, Colo., 9.59
7. (TX) Kase Bacque, Port Barre, La., 9.82
8. (MS) Kason Davis, Lumberton, Miss., 10.11
9. (NM) Hayden Powell, Rogers, N.M., 10.14
9. (KS) Marley Berger, Udall, Kan., 10.14
11. (AZ) Jackson Clark, San Tan Valley, Ariz., 10.16
37. (WY) Clay Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., 13.48
41. (WY) Jake Deveraux, Newcastle, Wyo., 14.07
58. (WY) Cooper Deveraux, Newcastle, Wyo., 18.57
Girls Cutting Go-1
1. (OK) Shayla Boyce, Purcell, Okla., 149
2. (UT) Taylor Porter, Morgan, Utah, 148
3. (CA) Gracie Lopez, Solvang, Calif., 146
3. (HI) Laura Coflin, Pukalani, Hawaii, 146
3. (KS) Kensley Barnett, Oakley, Kan., 146
3. (KS) Faith Miller, Allen, Kan., 146
7. (TX) Madison Cavness, Marathon, Texas, 145
7. (IA) Kaitlyn Ricke, Lawton, Iowa, 145
9. (CO) Trea Allen, Kiowa, Colo., 144.5
10. (TX) Ryann Packard, Weatherford, Texas, 144
29. (WY) Emme Norsworthy, Thermopolis, Wyo., 139
53. (ID) Sage Albrecht, Pinedale, Wyo., 132
60. (WY) Ayanah Winsor, Kaycee, Wyo., 68
Goat Tying Go-1
1. (AR) Gracie Raby, Mt. Vernon, Ark., 7.3
2. (ND) Molly Rotenberger, Ludlow, S.D., 7.34
3. (WY) Haiden Thompson, Yoder, Wyo., 7.44
4. (OR) Aimee Davis, Eagle Point, Ore., 7.51
5. (ID) Laynee Gregersen, Malta, Idaho, 7.52
6. (WY) Brooke Worman, Clearmont, Wyo., 7.66
7. (UT) Maddie Roche, West Valley City, Utah, 7.73
8. (CA) Maggie Usher, Santa Ynez, Calif., 7.86
9. (SD) Isabel Risse, Martin, S.D., 8
10. (KS) Kyleigh Winn, Westmoreland, Kan., 8.19
Pole Bending Go-1
1. (ID) Haylee Pocock, Sugar City, Idaho, 20.309
2. (WY) Shay Hough, Gillette, Wyo., 20.448
3. (CO) Jacobi Larson, Fowler, Colo., 20.473
4. (OR) Cate Hepper, Fort Klamath, Ore., 20.485
5. (SD) Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, S.D., 20.495
6. (NE) Madison Mills, Eddyville, Neb., 20.572
7. (IN) Maci Zimmerman, New Ross, Ind., 20.631
8. (WY) Maddie Wolff, Gillette, Wyo., 20.657
9. (LA) Brooklyn Gunter, Sulphur, La., 20.669
10. (CA) Payton Schoeppach, Lincoln, Calif., 20.677
21. (WY) Halle Hladky, Gillete, Wyo., 20.988
Saddle Bronc Go-1
1. (ID) Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho, 75
1. (NM) Jayde Smith, Thoreau, N.M., 75
3. (NE) Sage Miller, Springview, Neb., 73
4. (TX) Gus Gaillard, Morse, Texas, 72
4. (SD) Cash Wilson, Wall, S.D., 72
4. (LA) Coy Hebert, DeRidder, La., 72
7. (IA) Wyatt Wegener, DeWitt, Iowa, 70
8. (UT) Scott Lauaki, Springville, Utah, 68
9. (UT) Wade Stansfield, Spring City, Utah, 66
10. (SD) Talon Elshere, Hereford, S.D., 65
Steer Wrestling Go-1
1. (GA) Jacob Daniell, Monroe, Ga., 4.55
2. (KS) Logan Mullin, Clay Center, Kan., 4.65
3. (ID) Whitt Smith, Lewiston, Utah, 5.24
4. (UT) Kale Lamb, Santaquin, Utah, 5.51
5. (NE) Cauy Pokorny, Stapleton, Neb., 5.67
6. (VA) Jayden Page, Goldvein, Va., 5.69
7. (TX) Jake Kahla, Jasper, Texas, 5.72
8. (CO) Barrett Schlieker, Fort Lupton, Colo., 5.75
9. (SK) Dallyn Panchuk, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, 5.88
10. (AB) David Butterwick, Botha, Alberta, Canada, 5.95
30. (WY) Kagen King, Rozet, Wyo., 9.33
44. (WY) Danny Goold, Douglas, Wyo., 13.9
Team Roping Go-1
1. (MS) Kason Davis, Lumberton, Miss., Bryce Graves, Poplarville, Miss., 6.74
0. (OR) Preston Young, Terrebonne, Ore., Dillon Young, Terrebonne, Ore., 7.14
2. (UT) Daxton Hill, Spanish Fork, Utah, Kash Cattoor, Hurricane, Utah, 7.14
0. (ID) Cooper Duffin, Pocatello, Idaho, Chance Moldenhauer, American Falls, Idaho, 7.47
3. (NC) Cole Futrell, Union Grove, N.C., Blake Walker II, Forest City, N.C., 7.59
0. (GA) Joey Denney, Carrollton, Ga., Riley Kittle, Woodland, Ala., 8.12
4. (UT) Blake Bowler, Enterprise, Utah, TJ Bowler, Enterprise, Utah, 8.2
5. (WY) Blake Afdahl, Torrington, Wyo., Clay Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., 8.27
6. (ND) Clayton Backhaus, Bismarck, N.D., Mason Bice, Killdeer, N.D., 8.39
0. (OK) Corben Culley, Muse, Okla., Landen Collins, Talihina, Okla., 8.42
7. (MT) Bode Spring, Bozeman, Mont., Logan Beattie, Helena, Mont., 8.56
8. (FL) Trey Mills III, LaBelle, Fla., Parker Carbajal, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., 8.7
9. (NM) Trent Wood, Portales, N.M., Hayden Powell, Rogers, N.M., 8.74
10. (AZ) James Arviso, Gallup, N.M., Jaken Todacheenie, Indian Wells, Ariz., 9.09
Reined Cow Horse Go-1
1. (KS) Gage Gardiner, Ashland, Kan., 296.5
2. (OK) Shayla Boyce, Purcell, Okla., 291
3. (KS) Tylor Todd, Rexford, Kan., 290.5
3. (NV) Ali Norcutt, Fallon, Nev., 290.5
5. (MN) Katie Udell, Independence, Minn., 290
5. (CO) Regan Wheatley, Calhan, Colo., 290
7. (WY) Peyton Kottwitz, Lusk, Wyo., 289
7. (TX) Colee Charlesworth, Marathon, Texas, 289
7. (TX) Trail Townsend, Earth, Texas, 289
10. (UT) Sydney Davis, Lapoint, Utah, 288.5
31. (UT) Trey Nate, Cokeville, Wyo., 279
37. (WY) Preston Schwartzkopf, Douglas, Wyo., 274
