Friday night
Bull Riding
1. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, Georgia 85.5
2. Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah 81.5
Bareback Riding
1. Morgan Wilde, McCammon, Idaho 82
2. Hunter Carter, Athens, Texas 81
3. Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Montana 77
4. Waylon Guy Bourgeois, Church Point, Louisiana 75
5. Hunter Brasfield, Delta, Colorado 74
6. Luke Wozney, Powell 71
7. Travis Chapman, Bastrop, Louisiana 65
8. Tucker Zingg, Kaycee 63
Barrel Racing
1. Sharon Harrell, Wickenburg, Arizona 17.42
2. Karson Bradley, Big Piney 17.46
3. Ivy Conrado, Nowata, Oklahoma 17.57
4. Jana Bean, Fort Hancock, Texas 17.58
5. Jolee Lautaret-Jordan, Kingman, Arizona 17.65
5. Sue Smith, Blackfoot, Idaho 17.65
7. Alishea Broussard, Estherwood, Louisiana 17.68
8. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Washington 17.69
9. Katelyn Scott, Odessa, Texas 17.7
10. Ashley Castleberry, Montgomery, Texas 17.79
Saddle Bronc
1. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 86.5
2. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 80.5
3. Landon Mecham, Tropic, Utah 79
4. Joe Harper, Paradise Valley, Nevada 78.5
5. Garrett Buckley, Craig, Colorado 76
6. Jacob Kammerer, Philip, South Dakota 75
7. Ira Dickinson, Rock Springs 73
8. TJ Moore Jr., Lisbon, IA 70
9. Eric Gewecke, Gillette 69
10. Clayton Atkinson, Casper, WY 67
Steer Wrestling
1. Riley Krassin, Lander 3.4
2. Chase Black, Coalville, Utah 4
3. Joseph Buffington, Wheatland 4.6
4. Payden McIntyre, Douglas 4.7
5. Logan McDonald, Hemingford, Nebraska 4.8
6. Bill Claunch, Monte Vista, Colorado 5.1
6. Cutter DeHart, Laramie 5.1
8. Seth Hadlock, Liberty, Utah 5.6
9. Judd Austin, Preston, Idaho 5.8
10. Chisum Docheff, Longmont, Colorado 6.1
Tie Down Roping
1. Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, Louisiana 9.3
2. Tyler Boxleitner, Loveland, Colorado 11
2. Jarrett Oestmann, Limon, Colorado 11
4. Cooper Raley, Brenham, Texas 11.1
4. A.C. Martin, Evanston, 11.1
6. Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho 11.2
7. Jade Lyon, Meadow, South Dakota 12
8. Jake Hannum, Plain City, Utah 12.1
9. Wyatt Uptain, Craig, Colorado 12.9
10. Britt Bath, Burns 13.6
Team Roping
1. Chaz Kananen, Filer, Idaho, and Tyler Whitlow, Kimberly, Idaho 5.8
2. Zane Cordell Murphy, Cheyenne, and Jud Jackson, Morgan Mill, Texas 6.6
3. Hagen Peterson, Delta, Utah, and Jace Nielsen, Ogden, Utah 8.7
4. Brodi Jones, Erda, Utah, and Braydin Evans, Erda, Utah 11.7
5. Shane Sims, Rock Springs, and Wes Miller, Big Piney, 22
